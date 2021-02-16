Knoxville club reaches agreement with city for breaking COVID-19 curfew

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A third Knoxville bar had learned their penalty for violating a curfew put into place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The beer license for Club XYZ is suspended for 20 days and the establishment must pay a fine of $2,000 along with “administrative costs incurred by the city,” according to an order agreed upon by the business and the city of Knoxville.

In the signed order, the club on North Central Street “acknowledges that it did not comply with the City of Knoxville Code” by ” failing to close the business to on-premise customers at the 10:00 p.m. curfew as required by the Knox County Board of Health and continuing to sell beer on four separate occasions.”

Two other clubs have appeared before the beer board recently. Billiards and Brews had their beer permit revoked after a hearing earlier this month, while the city suspended the beer permit for Paul’s Oasis for 60 days.

Under the agreement, business owner Richard Cameron agreed to follow any subsequent curfews and to retrain employees.