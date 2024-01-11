KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jan. 11 marked the Department of Homeland Security’s #WearBlueDay prompting people across the nation to wear blue in support of national Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

According to Knoxville’s Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking, one of the largest misconceptions about this crime is its definition.

“We define human trafficking as the use of force, fraud, or coercion for the benefit of someone else,” said the director of development and communications, Makinzi Greener.

Greener said traffickers exploit their victim’s vulnerability to manipulate them into doing what they want them to, either for work or sexually, and very rarely are victims kidnapped out of the blue.

“Human trafficking is depicted a lot differently than what people think… usually what we’re seeing is that the trafficker is someone that the victim knows, whether it be a family member, a parent or someone in an intimate partner relationship, or even someone’s employer,” said Greener. “It’s not something that you just see on the streets and say, ‘oh I can recognize that as trafficking’ again, it’s kind of something hidden in the shadows because there is a relationship involved.”

The coalition saw 531 cases of human trafficking in East Tennessee in 2023, and many of those cases came from situations where the victim knew their trafficker.

“The biggest thing is defining it, bringing awareness to it and helping people understand that it’s not a snatch and grab situation. It’s a relationship more than likely. It’s in the home. It’s in the workplace. It’s in places that people don’t see.”

With January being dedicated to bringing awareness to their cause, their goal is to continue educating those about what human trafficking is and supporting victims of these crimes.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee also proclaimed the month of January as Human Trafficking Awareness month, to recognize Tennessee’s significant investments in nonprofits and support for law enforcement to address trafficking at the source.