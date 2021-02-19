Knoxville community leaders discuss safety plans after recent shooting deaths of Austin-East students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three Austin-East Magnet High School students have been fatally shot within a month and the community is demanding action as city, police and school leaders map out plans for responding to the violence and protecting the youth.

In the third press conference in three days this week, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Police Department Chief Eve Thomas and Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas met via Zoom Friday afternoon to discuss a collaborative safety plan and to answer questions.

All three leaders touched on plans, adjustments made to address the recent gun violence, and ongoing evaluations of the situation, which both Kincannon and Chief Thomas called “fluid.”

Chief Thomas also reiterated the need for witnesses to come forward for the shooting investigations, but also said they were still making progress.

The most recent fatal shooting of an Austin-East student occurred Tuesday night, Feb. 16, when 15-year-old Janaria Muhammad was shot and killed.

On Feb. 12 Austin-East student Stanley Freeman Jr., 16, was shot and killed as he was leaving school in his car.

No suspects have been named in either of those shootings.

Austin-East student 15-year-old Justin Taylor was shot and killed Jan. 27 and a 17-year-old male suspect was arrested. No further updates on that investigation have been shared.

KCS Superintendent Thomas and KPD Chief Thomas both said during the press conference Friday that there will be additional patrols, as well as grief counseling resources for students and staff at Austin-East and Vine Middle Magnet School. Students return to class in-person on Monday.