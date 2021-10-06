KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police officer who was knocked unconscious after he allegedly made a racist remark at a wedding reception has resigned. KPD was nearing the completion of its internal investigation into the incident when Officer Tanner Holt resigned on September 29.

Just before 9 p.m. on June 26, officers arrived at 400 W. Jackson Ave. to investigate a reported assault. Investigators say Holt was knocked unconscious after reportedly telling a Black man that he, “didn’t know they let Black people in the reception hall.”

Following this incident, the responding officers reported to their superiors that they believed Holt have violed the KPD’s Code of Conduct policy. Chief Eve Thomas, then, requested the Internal Affairs Unit investigate the incident.

The internal investigative file will be closed in the next few days and then made available for public release. The case will also be reviewed by the Police Advisory & Review Committee at their October 28 meeting.

