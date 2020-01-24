Knoxville corrections officer recovering after being attacked by an inmate Friday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff’s Office reporting that on Friday morning an inmate was out of his cell when he assaulted a KCSO Corrections Officer.

21-year-old Ransom Qauwanta Cates reportedly attacked the corrections officer around 9:30 a.m.

The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for a concussion and received several stitches in and around his mouth.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Sheriff Tom Spangler has ordered that Cates be removed from the Detention Facility and transferred to the Knox County Jail.