Knoxville corrections officer recovering after being attacked by an inmate Friday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff’s Office reporting that on Friday morning an inmate was out of his cell when he assaulted a KCSO Corrections Officer.
21-year-old Ransom Qauwanta Cates reportedly attacked the corrections officer around 9:30 a.m.
The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for a concussion and received several stitches in and around his mouth.
The officer is expected to make a full recovery.
Sheriff Tom Spangler has ordered that Cates be removed from the Detention Facility and transferred to the Knox County Jail.
“I am very thankful that the injuries sustained by our Officer were not worse, I ask that you join me in praying for his full recovery. This is just one example of how dangerous the job of a Corrections Officer can be. I’m honored to have such brave men and women working at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and certainly appreciate their hard work.”Sheriff Tom Spangler