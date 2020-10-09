Knoxville Dream Center adds food pantry location to help feed UT students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Dream Center launched their ninth food truck, or mobile pantry, Thursday, on the campus of the University of Tennessee.

Their goal is to help offset the food insecurity among college students. A recent study found 32% of students across the UT system were food insecure, meaning they didn’t have enough food or enough healthy food.

Ross Jones, KDC’s Director of Operations, explained their goal is to minister to people through food. He’s excited to extend that ministry onto campus.

“When you’re struggling with food insecurity and you’ve got to study, you’ve got to make it through the day, that’s a hard thing,” he said. Jones also noted their outreach is made possible by many partnerships, including their main food supplier, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

Campus House of Prayer, or CHOP, is another partner. They’ve offered their on-campus site for the food truck every Thursday throughout the semester. The mobile food pantry will be available from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Brooke Martin is the director of Chi Alpha, another campus ministry, and says she sees the problem often.

“I see some students aren’t really eating, when they should be or aren’t getting the opportunity to get full on a meal, or are eating really, really cheap options, or snacking all day. I don’t necessarily hear I’m hungry, but I know it’s the truth,” Martin said.

If you’d like to volunteer, head to knoxvilledreamcenter.org

