Knoxville Dream Center sees increased need during COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is highlighting nonprofits and local charities seeing an increased need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This week he sat down with Paul Harris, founder of the Knoxville Dream Center.

The organization grew out of Lost Sheep Ministries, which used to serve dinner to people experiencing homelessness under I-40.

The Dream Center took that a step further donating clothes, helping with job opportunities, and even offering mobile dental and medical help to those in need.

They’ve also just opened a food truck on the University of Tennessee’s campus in order to serve and connect with students impacted by the pandemic.