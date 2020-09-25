Knoxville duo facing federal charges after cache of drugs, firearms found

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing federal charges after a slew of drugs and firearms were found on Wednesday by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office while executing a search warrant.

According to United States Attorney J. Douglas Overbey, a federal complaint has been filed against 45-year-old Michael Allen Hill and 23-year-old Heavyn Breanne Thomas with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, the KCSO SWAT team and other law enforcement officials seized around 972 grams of heroin, 603 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, 865 grams of meth, multiple firearms, drug paraphernalia, and more than $50,000 in cash.

If convicted the two suspects could face a mandatory minimum of 10-years to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, and up to $10 million in fines.

The initial investigation was conducted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, among other law enforcement agencies.

