KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department worked a residential fire early Thursday that resulted in the total loss of a duplex unit on Country Hill Lane.

According to KFD, Knox County E-911 received a call at 1:38 a.m. reporting the duplex unit next door was on fire; arriving units reported heavy fire through the roof of the home. Firefighters were able to get the fire out just before 2 a.m.

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

The duplex unit sustained heavy damage, and KFD says it’s a total loss. The second duplex unit sustained moderate smoke and water damage and a neighboring unit sustained exterior damage from the heat of the fire. A resident of the first unit from where the fire originated was not located at the time of the incident, but KFD says neighbors told them one man had exited the duplex and left the scene.

One KFD firefighter was taken to Parkwest Hospital for chest pain. No other injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.