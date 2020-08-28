Knoxville Fill the Boot campaign goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters are hoping you will join them online for this year’s virtual Fill the Boot fundraiser.
Normally, Knoxville firefighters are out on the streets collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, that can’t happen this year. Even though you won’t see fire crews with boots in hand at intersections around town, you can still support them by donating online.
The money goes toward research for a disease that impacts thousands of people across the country.
