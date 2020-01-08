Knoxville fire crews rescuing residents on top floor after extinguishing Fort Sanders apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department extinguished an apartment fire in the Fort Sanders neighborhood early Wednesday and are now working to remove victims stuck on upper floors.
Knoxville Fire Department tweeted just after 6 a.m. Wednesday that crews were working an apartment fire on the 1600 block of Laurel Avenue in the Fort neighborhood next to the University of Tennessee campus.
KFD confirmed the fire was extinguished just before 6:30 a.m. and crews are now working to remove victims of the fire from the building. According to the initial post, people were trapped on the fourth floor of the apartment building due to the fire.
One firefighter was transported to a local hospital due to possible heat-related issues. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
