Knoxville Fire Department extinguishes house fire after Labor Day grilling incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department keeping busy on Labor Day after a grill caught a North Knoxville home on fire.

KFD reports that at 6:45 p.m., crews responded to the 3100 block of Fairmont Boulevard for a house fire.

When they arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the back of the home, and all occupants were already outside of the house.

The homeowner admitted to firefighters that he had a grill going on the back porch, stepped away for a few minutes, and returned to a fire climbing the wooden post and rolling across the ceiling of the porch.

The homeowner attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful; the fire had traveled into the walls and attic of the house before crews were able to extinguish the fire.

KFD says, “Always grill at least three feet from any ignitable structure and never under a roof or overhang.”

