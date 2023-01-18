KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman’s dog woke her up Wednesday afternoon amid a house fire and she was able to get out before calling 911, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD crews received the call just after 1 p.m. and responded to the scene of a house fire in the Fountain City area north of Knoxville along Paula Road. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the front of the residence. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks stated in an email update.

The home sustained “significant” fire and smoke damage. No injuries were reported, as the woman was the only person home at the time and was able to escape with her dog. Wilbanks noted that the home does have working smoke detectors.

KFD investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

KFD shared a photo of the structure fire on social media at 1:15 p.m., stating it is located in the 5600 block of Paula Road.

Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in the 5600 block of Paula Road in Knoxville, Tenn. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional information.