Knoxville fire extinguishes house fire in North Knoxville Sunday night, no injuries reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Fire Department extinguishing a house fire on the 2800 block of Barton Street Sunday night.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:51 p.m. and found flames shooting from a bedroom window, moving up into the attic and then horizontally to the right side of the house at the attic vent.

No one was home at the time of the fire, neighbors called 911 to alert first responders of the fire.

No injuries are being reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.