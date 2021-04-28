Knoxville Fire, police respond to water rescue Suttree Landing Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities said late Wednesday that a man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after they responded to a water rescue at Suttree Landing Park.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, KFD units were dispatched to Sutree Landing for a possible drowning victim. When crews arrived they found a middle-aged woman reporting to firefighters that her friend had fallen off of their pontoon boat near Sutree Landing dock after they had launched the craft from the Marine base boat ramp at Alcoa Highway.

Shortly after 10 p.m. KFD with the help from Knoxville Police Department, and Knox County Rescue Squad divers, the man’s body was located under the dock, slightly entangled in underwater brush and debris, KFD said.

The victim was rushed emergency traffic to UT Medical Center. His condition was unknown as of 11 p.m. This is a developing story.