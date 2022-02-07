KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Crowne Plaza hotel located on West Summit Hill Drive was evacuated early Monday after a small fire on the seventh floor that the sprinkler system extinguished, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD crews were dispatched to the hotel at 6:09 a.m. Monday for an activated fire alarm with sprinkler activation and Knox County E-911 dispatchers also received a call about the fire reporting smoke and flames on the seventh floor of the hotel. On arrival, KFD firefighters made their way to the seventh floor and discovered that the sprinkler system had put out the fire in one of the rooms, which was unoccupied.

(Photo: Knoxville Fire Dept.)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire Dept.)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire Dept.)



(Photo: WATE)

KFD said all hotel occupants of the whole building were evacuated as a precaution. The Initial investigation revealed that the fire was quickly put out by the sprinkler system and did not appear to spread any further than the room of origin.

The hotel room has sustained heavy smoke damage, KFD said, and hallways and other common areas of the hotel sustained water damage. The building has been turned over to building maintenance. No injuries were reported.

This fire is currently under investigation by KFD officials.