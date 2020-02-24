Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

House fire on Harmony Rd. leaves residents temporarily displaced Sunday night

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
flames_150952

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Fire Department working another house fire Sunday evening at the 1400 block of Harmony Road.

Fire crews responded to a residential fire on Harmony Rd. at 9:52 p.m. and found heavy flames coming from the side of the structure when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported in this situation, however, the American Red Cross will be assisting the residents with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter