KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tuesday, Knoxville residents deciding who will be the next leaders of the city.

The polls opened at 8 a.m., and will remain open until 8 p.m.; voters will be casting ballots for Knoxville’s next mayor along with four city council seats.

Candidates Eddie Mannis or Indya Kincannon will replace Madeline Rogero as the next mayor.

Election results will begin coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Eddie Mannis and Indya Kincannon will face each other the November general election. (Photos: Mannis for Knoxville Mayor, Kincannon for Knoxville Mayor)

