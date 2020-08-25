Knoxville greenway sexual assault suspect indicted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The man accused of multiple counts of sexual assault on a Knoxville greenway has been indicted by a grand jury.

Kapryce Landers is accused of grabbing a woman’s backside on the trail on June 18.

According to court documents, investigators allege the day after, Landers touched another woman inappropriately.

Police arrested Landers later that evening on those charges as well as possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

We will continue to follow this case as it makes its way through the court system.

Latest Stories