Knoxville home caregiver indicted on identity theft & TennCare fraud charges in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman was arrested Monday for multiple fraud and identity theft charges after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tazewell Police Department lead to indictments by the Claiborne County Grand Jury on Friday, Aug. 28.

Back in March of 2018, the TBI began investigating Lisa Odom after receiving a tip from Adult Protective Services about possible TennCare fraud.

42-year-old Lisa Odom was employed as a non-medical home caregiver for a Knoxville-based business.

TBI says, “During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that between January 2018 and March 2018, Odom falsified timesheets and submitted them to TennCare for services she did not provide for three different clients in Claiborne County. Further investigation revealed that Odom forged the initials of the clients on each fraudulent form she submitted in an effort to get reimbursed.”

The Claiborne County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Odom with three counts of TennCare Fraud and three counts Identity Theft. Odom was arrested and booked into the Claiborne County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

