Knoxville hosting hearing on use of federal housing and community development funds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city plans to present its draft plan proposal for use of federal funds in order to meet local housing development needs starting in July.

Residents will be able to attend the virtual public hearing and city council workshop on the issue.

The public hearing is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, via Zoom.

The city council workshop is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, in the Main Assembly Room of the City-County Building.

What’s the plan?

City of Knoxville Housing and Neighborhood Development is drafting the “2021-2022 Annual Action Plan,” (which is in year two of the Five-Year Consolidated Plan approved by the City Council in 2020) to outline the proposed use of funds anticipated from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in three categories: Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnerships, and Emergency Solutions Grant funds.

This plan does not include the plan for CARES Act funds or Tennessee Housing Development Agency funds the city has received for pandemic-related housing needs, according to the city.

The draft plan, according to the city, proposes the allocation of the HUD funding, plus unspent prior year funds and program income (anticipated to total around $5.7 million) across priority areas, addressing homelessness, affordable housing, economic opportunity, neighborhood stabilization, and general administration.

View the draft plan below: