Knoxville Ice Bears cancel New Year’s Eve home game, season is still a go

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears’ home opener has been canceled, according to the general manager, but the season opener is still a go.

The home game had been scheduled for Dec. 31 against the Macon Mayhem. No word yet on if the game will be rescheduled.

The hockey team is slated to play the Huntsville Havoc on Dec. 26 in Huntsville. That away game is still set to happen.

The current Ice Bears schedule can be found here.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.