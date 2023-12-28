KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The grand opening of the highly-anticipated Kern’s Food Hall in South Knoxville has been delayed again.

The project was slated to be completed and ready to open in December, but developers are now targeting an opening date in early March. Alex Dominguez, lead developer on the project, said everything from weather to construction challenges has caused the delay.

“You have literally 18 or 19 projects under construction at the same time around this monster project that’s called Kern’s Bakery that’s being finished by one contractor,” he explained.

The preservation of the historic building first constructed in 1931 paired with new construction has also proved difficult. Construction on the site began in April 2021.

“It sounds like a long time, but that’s not awful to think of this project of this magnitude, 70,000 square feet, with keeping the existing building, finding holes in the floor that collapsed, rotted roofs and ceilings,” Dominguez said.

Despite the setback, Dominguez believes it’s the best decision for the tenants and customers.

“We think that early March should provide us with great weather, full completion, the event lawn, obviously the parking lot, and quite a few tenants,” he said.

Rendering shows the event lawn at Kern’s Bakery in Knoxville. Courtesy: Four Stones Real Estate

Rendering shows patrons of Kern’s Bakery in Knoxville accessing second-level amenities: Four Stones Real Estate

Rendering shows patrons enjoying the food hall at Kern’s Bakery: Four Stones Real Estate

He expects around 10 food hall tenants to be open in March, with a second wave coming later on, of around 5-10 more tenants. Overall, he thinks the wait will be worth it.

“We’re grateful for the patience that people in Knoxville have expressed, everyone has been ridiculously supportive, everybody seems to be so excited about the opening, and everyone has memories of their family members or being a child and knowing about Kern’s,” he said.

The food hall will feature more than fifteen restaurants and bars, retail stores, an event lawn, rooftop patios, a dog park, gyms and more.

Developers of the food hall also worked out an agreement with the owner of a drive-thru restaurant next door to install a new entrance into the parking lot. The intersection outside the entrance will be aligned with a new traffic light where Burger Boys currently sits.

Flagship Kerns, a 310-bed apartment complex adjacent to the food hall, opened in 2021.