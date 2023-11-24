KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The KISS concert that was scheduled for Friday night at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center has been cancelled, according to an announcement from the venue.

The arena made the announcement on social media just after 11 a.m. Friday. The band was set to take the stage Friday night as part of their farewell ‘End of the Road Tour.‘

Thompson-Boling Arena also shared a statement from KISS, which said, “Due to unforeseen illness in the band party, we are unable to perform tonight. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase.”

The arena added that they will be sharing more information as it becomes available.