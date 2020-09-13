Knoxville Lights of Hope event honors those struggling with cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Even as so many things have changed amid the coronavirus pandemic, cancer never sleeps but hope has not been canceled; that’s the message behind an event organized in Knoxville Saturday called, Lights of Hope Across America.

The event honors and remembers loved ones who have faced cancer. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network challenging volunteers to hold events in their communities.

Normally, a massive Lights of Hope event would take place around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington D.C. but that couldn’t happen this year because of the pandemic.

So, Saturday night’s event was a chance for volunteers to share a message and offer hope during a time when a lot of people are feeling uncertain.

“Cancer hasn’t stopped, I mean a lot of life has been canceled, a lot of life has been stopped and then canceled and cancer hasn’t stopped in all that time. So we wanted to do something and continue with our tradition of Lights of Hope.” Michael Holtz — State Lead Ambassador ACSCAN

More than 700 luminary bags were showcased at the event.

