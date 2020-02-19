Knoxville man arrested after 6-month investigation into a retail crime operation by Knox County Sheriff’s Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff’s Office reporting they’ve concluded a six-month-long investigation that cost local retailers tens of thousands of dollars in loss.

The Organized Retail Crime Unit along with the KCSO Narcotics Unit, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, representatives with both Kroger and The Home Depot, executed a search warrant at a residence on Louisville Road in Blount County.

That search warrant revealed approximately $50,000 in new and like-new power tools, that were requested by, stolen fore, and sold to Juan Martinez-Perez of Knoxville.

He is charged with theft over $2,500 and violating the Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act.

He’s currently being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.