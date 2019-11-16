Knoxville man arrested and charged after evading arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is behind bars after allegedly running from officers, dropping a handgun, and trying to carjack someone in Knoxville.

This all happening around the 2400 block of North Broadway.

According to an arrest report, Trejhel Atkinson was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

When officers attempted to take Atkinson into custody Thursday night, he took off. During the chase, a witness told police that the suspect had dropped a handgun before jumping over a fence.

He then made his way to the Walgreen’s on North Broadway, attempting to carjack someone in the drive through.

Atkinson again ran away from officers as they caught up to him, but he was taken into custody in the parking lot.

In total with previous and current charges, Atkinson is facing: