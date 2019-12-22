Knoxville man arrested, charged after allegedly robbing a Cracker Barrel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man charged with aggravated robbery and theft after allegedly robbing a Cracker Barrel on Saturday.

Around 2:50 p.m. officers with the Knoxville Police Department arrived at the scene of a robbery at the Cracker Barrel on Merchants Dr.

58-year-old Lawrence Kraus allegedly had a weapon hidden underneath a blanket and demanded money at a register from a cashier.

Kraus then fled the restaurant on foot and was quickly captured by officers on Rowan Rd. within 10 minutes of the crime.