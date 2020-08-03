Knoxville man arrested for knotting mother’s oxygen tank, kidnapping his 3 children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County man is facing kidnapping and assault charges after allegedly breaking into his mother’s home, putting a knot in her oxygen tank, and kidnapping his son on Saturday.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 1200 block of Cooper Road around 11:30 a.m. for a domestic call. According to an arrest report, Brian Held entered his mom, Catherine Hughs Brooks’ home uninvited and began yelling at her and a man in the home, Hugh Brooks.

She said during the argument that Held took her oxygen hose and kinked it, cutting off her air supply for approximately five minutes. Catherine Brooks became dizzy and lost consciousness.

Held then told his son that he was leaving with him. When the son refused, Held grabbed him by the arm, pulled him out of the house and into his vehicle, and drove away.

Catherine Brooks said that Held did not have custody of his three children and he may try to retrieve his other children.

KCSO found Held in the 500 block of High Ave. with the three children. Held was arrested after initial resistance and stated that he had taken his other two children voluntarily the night before from another residence.

All three children were returned to Brooks. Held was taken to the Knox County Detention Facility and charged with three counts of kidnapping, aggravated burglary and aggravated domestic assault. He has been released on a $20,000 bond and a preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 14.

