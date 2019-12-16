Knoxville man charged after spitting on a paramedic and attempting to assault an officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – According to an arrest report, a Knoxville man was charged with two counts of assault after spitting on a paramedic and attempting to assault an officer.

Officers and AMR were dispatched to an assault at Church Avenue on Friday night finding 54-year-old Danny Juan Olguin.

Paramedics then transported him to Fort Sanders Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

During the transport, Olguin allegedly wouldn’t stop taking off his seatbelts and arguing with paramedics.

He then turned towards a paramedic and spat on his chest; Olguin then attempted to punch him as well. Which prompted the AMR crew to detain him until police arrived.

KPD then arrived to the scene, where Olguin then resisted arrest and attempted to kick an officer.

Eventually, officers were able to arrest Olguin and charge him with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.