Knoxville man charged with aggravated assault after shooting in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been arrested for aggravated assault after shooting Monday night on Baxter Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD reports that just after 11 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shooting with a victim in the 1300 block of Baxter Avenue.

When officers arrived, a male victim was found with gunshot wounds and was transported to UT Medical Center with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The suspect in this incident was identified as 58-year-old Keith Kimbrell of Knoxville.

Kimbrell was arrested on scene and taken to the Knox County Detention Facility and charged with aggravated assault.

