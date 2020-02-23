Knoxville man charged with two counts of aggravated assault after shooting at two people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting at two people in Knoxville.

According to an arrest report, the two victims went to the suspect, Paul Stuart Headrick’s, home to retrieve a vehicle. Headrick then allegedly came outside, ordered them to get off his property, and fired several shots in their direction.

Headrick is a convicted felon out of Knox County. He and the person he was staying with, who is also a convicted felon, denied owning any weapons to police.

Officers then confiscated the weapons and charged Headrick with two counts of aggravated assault and both were charged with possession of a handgun as a convicted felon.