Knoxville man dead after accidental shooting in Morgan County

CRAB ORCHARD, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man was found dead at the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area after an accidental shooting.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responding to the remote area around 4:40 p.m. on Friday and found 38-year-old Jeffrey Dean dead from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Dean was hunting with some family members and was mistaken for a deer in the heavily wooded area.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office worked throughout the night and have ruled the shooting as accidental and no charges will be filed.