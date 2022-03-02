KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Terrance McCracken is originally from Chicago, but spent 20-years living in Knoxville. McCracken is even a University of Tennessee graduate, with a master’s in music and another in education.

In 2016, he decided it was time for a change and moved to Ukraine to teach English after taking a trip to the nation earlier that year. He now looks at Poltava, Ukraine as his home. The small city sits between the nation’s two largest cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv.

“Poltava is very safe, we have not had any conflict with the Russian army,” he said of where he lives.

McCracken said he was not surprised when Russia decided to invade, though that could not be said for everyone.

“It just seemed to me that this was going to happen, but most people in Ukraine were very shocked when the Russian army actually invaded,” said McCracken.

He spoke about what he has experienced since the fighting began. He even explained that within the last weeks, people had been arrested for trying to paint a target for missiles on the roof of his apartment building.

“My friend had posted a video of the police arresting two people who had been painting a sign on the roof of my building for a target for military attack,” he explained. “This is something that has been happening a lot in Kyiv and Kharkiv where people have painted target signs on the tops of buildings to be targeted for missile attacks.”

When asked if he’d be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, McCracken showed off what he calls his ‘worry bag.’

“It has a change of clothes, documents, not much else,” he said.

Ash Wednesday also caused him to pause, to think of what the day stands for compared to what the people in Ukraine are going through.

“It is probably going to have a different meaning for people who are looking at the rubble of their house, looking at the rubble of their city-center, looking at the rubble of their government buildings, a lot of ashes,” he described.

As stress and tensions grow in Poltava, he still said he believes in the defense protecting the nation that has become his home. He added he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin underestimated the people he started a war with.

“What he didn’t look at was the character of the people of Ukraine, who after 30-years of independence they really like the idea,” he said.

“Even though you’ve got highly technical, dangerous military equipment used by the Russian army, they don’t have a desire to do that,” he said of the Russian troops. “I’m seeing that the Ukrainian people have a great, great desire to fight to the very end.”

“Something is going to change in the way our world works as a result of what’s happening in Ukraine,” McCracken said.

For now, he plans to stay put, placing his safety in God’s hands.

“No matter what happens, you know, he is with me,” he began. “I have a sense of calm which fights really hard against the sense of stress, which makes me say, ‘I got to get the hell out of here,’ because I have those feelings, too.”