LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County.

Jamal Allen Huley, 25

Jamal Allen Huley, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, financial responsibility law, headlight on motor vehicle required, no drivers license, improper passing of vehicle, disregarding traffic control signals, reckless endangerment, speeding, driving on roadways laned for traffic and evading arrest.

According to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Huley was driving around 100 mph on I-75. A deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop for the excessive speed but Huley reportedly fled in his vehicle.

Deputies pursued Huely into Knox County on I-40 until he went into the westbound lanes, driving east.

LCSO said, “The authorities decided that the risk to public safety was too great to continue the pursuit and terminated all efforts to capture him.”

Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Huley and were able to take him into custody. Huley is currently in Loudon County Detention Center.