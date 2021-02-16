Knoxville Mayor Kincannon: ‘Gun violence in our streets has reached a crisis point and it must be stopped’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “Gun violence in our streets has reached a crisis point and it must be stopped” — that’s the message Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon is giving Tuesday night after a fatal shooting of a teenaged girl days after a 16-year-old was shot and killed near Austin-East High School.

Mayor Kincannon says leaders from across Knoxville will come together Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Paul Hogue Park to discuss these incidents and what the next steps forward are.

“This has to stop,” Kincannon says.

This is a developing story.