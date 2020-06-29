Knoxville Mayor Kincannon mandates masks inside city-owned buildings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon has signed a new executive order which mandates masks be worn inside all city-owned buildings.
A news release from the mayor’s office says that the order comes following a week of significant increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Knox County.
This order will go into effect Wednesday, July 1 at all city owned facilities:
- The Public Works Service Center
- The Safety Building
- The Convention Center
- The Sunsphere
- The World’s Fair Park Exhibition Center
- Civic Coliseum and Auditorium
- The Jacob Building
- The Muse
- Indoor spaces at Zoo Knoxville
- The Knoxville Station Transit Center
- The Administrative Building for Parks & Rec
Also, visitors coming to the City County Building will also be asked to wear a mask for all city-related business.
“Wearing a mask is one thing we know will help mitigate the spread of this virus. Everyone should be wearing a mask inside all public buildings and in places where physical distancing is difficult.
It is just common courtesy. It is my responsibility to do everything I can to keep the people of Knoxville safe and that includes City employees and anyone doing business inside a City facility. I want to lead by example and I will continue to urge other leaders to take similar measures.”Mayor Indya Kincannon
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Memphis mayor issues statement on masks as COVID-19 cases increase
- An inside look: How plasma donation can help COVID-19 patients
- Texas putting reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar
- World hits coronavirus milestones amid fears worse to come
- Sen. Alexander: ‘Millions who admire President Trump would follow his lead if he wore a mask when appropriate’
- Metro Department of Health issues order mandating face masks in Nashville starting Monday
- Tennessee not issuing coronavirus stats on Sunday due to ‘unplanned shutdown’
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, total cases at 859
- Experts see no proof of child-abuse surge amid pandemic
- World leaders, stars unite at event aimed at fighting virus
- Florida records new daily high with nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases
- What to wear: Feds’ mixed messages on masks sow confusion
- As cases surge in US, rural areas seeing increases as well