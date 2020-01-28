Knoxville mayor saying she will support body cameras for Knoxville Police Officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mayor Indya Kincannon telling City Council Tuesday night that she is committed to providing Knoxville Police Officers with body-worn cameras.

This coming after Mayor Kincannon reviewed a report from Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas, which was requested by the City Council when former Mayor Madeline Rogero was in office.

“I am committed to equipping all patrol officers with body-worn cameras. These cameras will help facilitate a better understanding of situations officers and the public find themselves in every day. Body-worn cameras will be another tool to help us in our mission to have more transparency and accountability.” Mayor Indya Kincannon

The cost of the equipment and data management is around $1.7 million the first year, and then $600k to maintain each year after.