Knoxville mayor sends letter of support to Knox County Board of Health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mayor Indya Kincannon sent a letter of support to the Knox County Board of Health, telling them “time is of the essence” for taking additional actions against COVID-19.

In the letter dated Tuesday, Kincannon references the visit by the White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Debora Birx, who urged the implementation of policies to slow the spread since Tennessee is considered a “red zone” state.

The letter reads, in part:

“On behalf of the people of Knoxville, I ask that the Knox County Board of Health adopt the actions recommended by Dr. Birx and the White House Coronavirus Taskforce:

Close Bars

Limit indoor dining

Restrict gatherings to 25 people or less

“These actions, in addition to consistent use of face coverings and practicing physical distancing, will prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed, will help us reopen schools and universities more safely, and will protect public health, all of which are essential to our social and economic well-being. Such extreme actions are not done lightly and you will no doubt face criticism. Please remember that it’s the pandemic that is hurting our economy, not the actions we take to curb it.”

“Time is of the essence. The City of Knoxville stands ready to support the Board of Health however we can.”

The Knox County Board of Health’s next meeting is Wednesday, July 29 at 5 p.m.

Last week, Kincannon took to her social media to urge the public to do more in stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community.

The state of Tennessee began the month of July with around 43,000 COVID-19 cases. As of July 28, the date of the letter sent by Kincannon, the state health department reported nearly 98,000 confirmed cases.