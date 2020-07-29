Knoxville mayor sends letter of support to Knox County Board of Health

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mayor Indya Kincannon sent a letter of support to the Knox County Board of Health, telling them “time is of the essence” for taking additional actions against COVID-19.

In the letter dated Tuesday, Kincannon references the visit by the White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Debora Birx, who urged the implementation of policies to slow the spread since Tennessee is considered a “red zone” state.

The letter reads, in part:

“On behalf of the people of Knoxville, I ask that the Knox County Board of Health adopt the actions recommended by Dr. Birx and the White House Coronavirus Taskforce:

  • Close Bars
  • Limit indoor dining
  • Restrict gatherings to 25 people or less

“These actions, in addition to consistent use of face coverings and practicing physical distancing, will prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed, will help us reopen schools and universities more safely, and will protect public health, all of which are essential to our social and economic well-being. Such extreme actions are not done lightly and you will no doubt face criticism. Please remember that it’s the pandemic that is hurting our economy, not the actions we take to curb it.”

“Time is of the essence. The City of Knoxville stands ready to support the Board of Health however we can.”

The Knox County Board of Health’s next meeting is Wednesday, July 29 at 5 p.m.

Last week, Kincannon took to her social media to urge the public to do more in stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community.

The state of Tennessee began the month of July with around 43,000 COVID-19 cases. As of July 28, the date of the letter sent by Kincannon, the state health department reported nearly 98,000 confirmed cases.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Biden: Trump won't do 'hard work' to open schools

Knoxville Chamber releases June COVID-19 economic impact survey

Nashville doctor: Reopening schools too quickly may be dangerous

Pandemic impacting girls' soccer season

Regal pushes back reopening date again

Hamblen Co. Schools pushes back start date by more than a month

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kinncanon: 'We have to take action as a community against the spread of COVID-19'

Knox County Health Department briefing on coronavirus on Friday, July 24, 2020

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Hamblen County Schools delay start of semester to September

Trump says some schools may need to delay opening

AMC Theatres postpones reopening again as summer blockbusters are delayed due to coronavirus

'Face It. Masks Fight COVID-10' campaign

New projections on hospital capacity discussed by Knox Co. Board of Health

Fauci: US needs to 'regroup' amid virus surge

Food City: Mask mandate for customers to begin July 23

NCAA lays out plan for playing but warns of surging pandemic

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter