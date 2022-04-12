KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — City leaders will gather later this month at the future site of the Knoxville Public Safety Complex site for Mayor Indya Kincannon’s State of the City address. The city said in a news release on Monday that the mayor and city officials want to honor the past of the historic site, which was where St. Mary’s Hospital once stood, while also celebrating the future.

Last month, city leaders held public hearings as they worked to put together the city budget for the upcoming fiscal year. During her State of the City address, Mayor Kincannon is expected to announce the proposed operating budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The Knoxville Public Safety Complex, which is scheduled to open later this year, is the future home of the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Fire Department, City Court, Pension system office and E-911 backup operations.

Mayor Kincannon will deliver her State of the City address at noon on Friday, April 22. Parking is available near the site and can be accessed via Huron Street and Oak Hill Avenue; while accessible parking is available at the surface lot at East Oak Hill and Huron. The city says the site also is readily accessible via KAT Route 21 – Lincoln Park.