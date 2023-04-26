Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon delivers her State of the City address at the future Public Safety Complex on Friday, April 22, 2022. (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday, city and community leaders will gather for Mayor Indya Kincannon’s State of the City address.

During the address, Kincannon will unveil her 2023-24 budget. The address begins at noon at the Western Heights / Beaumont community, 1800 Vermont Ave.

The address and luncheon event is happening at the site of the “Transforming Western” initiative, a more than $200 million collaborative plan to revamp, renew and reconnect Knoxville’s largest public housing community, a city news release states.

The city also says Mayor Kincannon chose this location in Beaumont as the site for her fourth State of the City Address because of the City’s commitment to the “Transforming Western” project.

Knoxville’s Community Development Corp. has been awarded a $40 million U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant, and Mayor Kincannon and the City are investing $26.5 million in infrastructure and financial assistance for affordable housing in the area.

“Transforming Western” will revitalize the public housing community and the surrounding neighborhood, reflecting in its vision months of extensive input from residents.

The city recommends that guests attending the State of the City address arrive at the site from the east – taking McSpadden Street to Lonsdale Pike and turning left onto Vermont Avenue – and follow the special event signs. City staff will be stationed on Vermont to direct motorists to parking.