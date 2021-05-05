Knoxville mayor withdraws from agreement that puts police in schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police will not be in Knox County schools past the end of the school year.

In a memo to Knox County Schools, Knox County leadership and Knox County law enforcement, city Mayor Indya Kincannon said the city and the Police Department will be withdrawing from the current Memorandum of Agreement as of June 12.

Kincannon says, “Please know that Knoxville Police Department will always be ready to respond to emergencies in and around our schools, no matter what.”

“The Knoxville Police Department and the City of Knoxville look forward to participating in discussions with all stakeholders as we envision the best ways to provide a safe and appropriate learning environment for all students and staff,” said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon.

This announcement comes nearly a month following an officer-involved shooting inside of Austin-East Magnet High School that left one student dead.