KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One Knoxville mom described her experience of her labor induction having to be delayed due to what she said was low hospital staffing.

Karson Craig found out she was pregnant with her son Oliver in January 2021.

“Oliver is nine months old. He’s already walking. He’s into everything, climbing, crawling, he loves to eat so we’re getting all those solid foods in there,” Craig said. “He’s just a little bundle of joy.”

Craig is part of a Facebook group for expecting moms. She said she joined because she wanted to feel like a part of a community and get advice before she had Oliver.

“I found out I had gestational diabetes at seven months pregnant I believe and they told me I would have to be induced because the baby was going to be too big and they led me to believe I was going to have like a 15-pound baby.”

“When I was ready to be induced they told me to call at five that morning. So I woke up, I had already been having contractions for I think it was about 25 hours at that point,” Craig said when discussing the call to Fort Sanders Medical Center. “Made the call and they told me to not come in unless I was bleeding or my water broke because they were extremely short staffed and they wanted to make sure they had somebody there for me.”

According to data collected by the March of Dimes Foundation, recent fertility rates in Tennessee are lower than in previous years. Despite the decrease in the number of childbirth, local hospital systems don’t have enough beds for expecting mothers scheduled to be induced.

She said she’s not the only parent who’s had this issue.

“I go to a postpartum support group every other Thursday through my lactation consultant and just from the other moms there it’s kind of like we all hear similar experiences. It’s not just Fort Sanders. It also happens at UT.”

Now, she gives advice to other expecting moms in the group.

“There was one mom who asked if it was a normal experience to have to be turned away when you’re going to be induced and I just wanted to share my experience of how I had already been in labor for so long and they kind of turned me away until it was time to be induced and then still held me off for hours after that,” she explained.

She said she wants other parents to be prepared and to be able to plan accordingly.

We did reach out to several hospital systems including Covenant Health System and UT Medical Center.

“Labor and Delivery departments at hospitals throughout our area are currently very busy, but Parkwest Childbirth Center makes every effort to see patients promptly and make them as comfortable as possible. Delays of elective induced labor are rare, and Parkwest regularly keeps beds open for patients who may need to be induced for medical reasons. No delays are expected this week.” Parkwest Medical Center statement