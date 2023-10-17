KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An eight-year-old in Knoxville has beaten cancer for the second time.

Noah Sileno, known as “Baby Noah,” will receive his last chemotherapy treatment Wednesday.

“I feel like this time was easier,” Noah said.

Sileno was first diagnosed with leukemia when he was just three years old, beating it two years later. However, 11 months after that, his mom Martha got the call she feared the most.

“He was doing really well and then it just came back pretty quickly. We found out that he had relapsed and it was devastating,” Sileno said.

Despite the challenges he’s faced, his mom said he’s just like any other kid.

“Noah’s always kept his spunk, his personality, he’s got wit about him, he makes everybody laugh and smile, and he’s such a compassionate, empathetic person,” she said.

Through the hard times, he always has a crowd cheering him on.

“Since day one, our community has embraced us, we’ve been going through this for five years, and our community, as soon as Noah was diagnosed, poured so much love over us and we’re so thankful for that,” his mom said.

While Noah is receiving his last chemo treatment, a blood drive in his honor will support other children in need at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

“The reason why it’s super good to donate blood is because it helps people get more energy and you’re saving lives,” Noah said.

His mom said support from the community has helped them push through.

“They took a little boy they did not know at all and just loved him as their own,” she said.

The blood drive Wednesday will be held at Powell Methodist Church from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.