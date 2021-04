KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville is getting some national spotlight Saturday night.

Bianca Belair, a Knoxville native, won the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship in the main event for night one of Wrestlemania.

Belair was able to defeat Sasha Banks.

The former Lady Vol track star even got a shoutout from her alma mater on social media following the win.