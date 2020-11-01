Knoxville neighborhoods adapt to pandemic Halloween with a few trick-or-treating precautions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This year was a first for many– Halloween during a global pandemic. Many neighborhoods in Knoxville took some extra precautions to keep trick or treaters safe.



Lucy Jewel and her family created a candy chute. They attached a pipe to the railing of their front porch to give candy to kids while keeping a safe distance.

“I really just wanted to have some fun. I wanted to give my son a little bit of fun during this time and I think we were able to do it in a way that was safe and fun for everybody,” said Jewel.

Other neighbors also tried new things this year. Some gave out pre-packed goodie bags, some just left a bowl of candy sitting on the front porch and didn’t make any contact. Some of the changes were recommended by the Knox County Health Department.

For many, the highlight of the evening was the sense of normalcy they got to feel. It was a few hours to forget about pandemics and politics and focus on fun and family.

“For it to be an actual normal Halloween and not be canceled, is pretty nice. For it to be the same thing like how it usually is and everybody be able to walk around and trick or treat is pretty nice,” said Hunter Staley.

Despite a few changes, and having to wear masks, this many say this pandemic Halloween was successful, but people still hope next year will be back to normal.

