KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With National Wreaths Across America Day being celebrated every year, the Veteran’s Heritage Site Foundation is going the extra mile, or several.

“Counting the three cemeteries would be over 22,000 wreaths that will be honoring those veterans this year,” said Marilyn Childress, President of Veterans Heritage Site Foundation.

Their goal is to not let any fallen veteran go forgotten.

“We’re going to be making sure that all of our veterans are being honored,” said Childress. “This is our start to making sure it is spread out of all of east Tennessee and not just in the three major cemeteries for our veterans.”

One challenge they face in East Tennessee is accessing gravesites deep in the Smoky Mountains.

Swapping backpacks for wreaths, each year they send a group of volunteer hikers as far as 17 miles into the mountains to locate them.

Some even need a GPS device to locate.

“it’s a very strenuous hike, but my hikers they absolutely love it. They say it’s hiking with a purpose and they just love being able to honor those veterans that are honored up there,” said Childress.

They make sure no headstone is left behind.

“We’re so excited about making sure that our veterans in east Tennessee are never forgotten, and it doesn’t matter whether they are in a state cemetery or private cemetery,” Said Childress, “we want to make sure that families have an opportunity to remember them, and that the public remembers that those veterans gave their service to our country.”

Given Wreaths Across America is a National holiday, Veterans Heritage Site Foundation will host several ceremonies across east Tennessee starting Friday and going until Sunday.