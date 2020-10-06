Knoxville officials: Investigation into malware attack complete

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The investigation into a malware attack on the city’s computer systems is now complete.

Back in June, the city said its computers were targeted in a ransomware attack,

Tuesday, city officials say third-party investigators completed their review. The investigators identified everyone whose personal information may have been compromised.

Several hundred people will be notified, however the city will not provide a specific number of how many people officials are also not sharing what details will be in those notifications.

