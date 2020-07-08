KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One park in Knoxville is asking for your advice on how to improve.
Lakeshore Park Conservancy announced it is seeking the public’s input on a master plan for the future of the park.
If/when you fill out the online survey, you’ll be able to provide feedback on an updated layout, and proposed locations for new park amenities and improvements.
- Relocated baseball fields
- Enhancements to the soccer area
- New gardens
- Event venues
- And more
The survey will remain open through July 31.
