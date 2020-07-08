Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One park in Knoxville is asking for your advice on how to improve.

Lakeshore Park Conservancy announced it is seeking the public’s input on a master plan for the future of the park.

If/when you fill out the online survey, you’ll be able to provide feedback on an updated layout, and proposed locations for new park amenities and improvements.

  • Relocated baseball fields
  • Enhancements to the soccer area
  • New gardens
  • Event venues
  • And more

The survey will remain open through July 31.

