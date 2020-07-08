KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One park in Knoxville is asking for your advice on how to improve.

Lakeshore Park Conservancy announced it is seeking the public’s input on a master plan for the future of the park.

If/when you fill out the online survey, you’ll be able to provide feedback on an updated layout, and proposed locations for new park amenities and improvements.

Relocated baseball fields

Enhancements to the soccer area

New gardens

Event venues

And more

The survey will remain open through July 31.

