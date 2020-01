KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department investigating a robbery that took place at a pawn shop at the 2100 block of Magnolia Avenue on Jan. 2.

According to KPD, officers responded to the shop at 5:35 p.m. and were told by an employee that a black male had entered the store, brandished a black handgun and demanded money to be put in a bag he provided.

The suspect then fled the store with over $1,800; KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.